In recent times, it seems that more and more cryptos are emerging based on some of the more adventurous projects in the space. ApeCoin is certainly one of these coins. As a matter of fact, the ApeCoin crypto went live to the wider investment community on Thursday, March 18. Following the launch, we witnessed one of the most exciting price surges of 2022. ApeCoin quite literally exploded by more than 1,000% within just the first 24 hours. Naturally, this caused a bit of a frenzy for those looking to cash in on such gains.

In terms of the coin itself, it has been developed to coincide with the Bored Ape Yacht Club project - a group focused on NFT production and trading. This is where things get somewhat unique. Those who hold Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs can actually buy and trade using ApeCoin now that it has officially launched. And at the same time, NFT holders in the group can receive the coin free of charge, although this is subject to certain restraints.

The token is an ERC-20 token and combined with NFTs, it will be used for play-to-earn crypto games, event sales, and even merchandise. It’s truly an exciting time to be looking into ApeCoin, which is why we’d like to show you how you can get in on the action within this quick read.

Where To Buy ApeCoin?

Putting aside the recent hype surrounding ApeCoin, it’s important to address where you can actually invest in this crypto. After all, nobody wants to let a potentially fantastic investment slip through their fingers. For that exact reason, we’d like to introduce an excellent investment platform and crypto exchange that you can currently purchase ApeCoin through:

Many investors still view eToro as primarily a site for stocks and shares investing. But this opinion is starting to radically change, as eToro is becoming a major player in the crypto investment space. Currently, eToro has more than 20 million registered users worldwide. This includes investors in nations such as the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, and many others. The platform currently supports more than 120 cryptos that you can invest in, and of course, ApeCoin is one of them.

In addition to this, the fees at eToro are incredibly favourable compared with other investment sites. And if you really want a helping hand, eToro has tools such as copy trading as well as educational videos to help you make better investment decisions in this space.

Pros



Regulated in multiple markets

Very low fees for crypto trades

Native app available

Near-instant order executions

Cons



Inactivity fees apply

Withdrawal fees are charged for certain methods

How To Buy ApeCoin Online

Here’s the good part – it is relatively easy, as well as quick to become an ApeCoin investor right now. Of course, you already have the initial motivation to invest in this crypto, otherwise, you wouldn’t be reading this right now! So all that’s left for you to do is to follow the steps we’ve detailed here and you’ll be good to go:



Jump over to our suggested site – eToro Create your new sign-in details Provide and verify a series of personal details (name, DOB, etc.) Sign in and deposit funds through a supported method Locate ApeCoin and make your first investment

eToro has made this process as simple as possible thanks to a quick registration process and an incredibly simple user interface. So if you want to purchase ApeCoin on a platform that is just getting better and better, be sure to sign up with eToro.

How To Trade ApeCoin Online

If you have the right experience, skillset, and you have time on your hands, it might be better to trade ApeCoin rather than simply buy it. Just keep in mind that while trading does provide more profit opportunities, it is also more specialised. But if you’re comfortable with that and you’re ready to pull the trigger, here’s how to set yourself up:

Head across to eToro through the links provided Establish your new account details Verify personal information such as DOB, name, address, etc. Open the account and sign in Deposit funds and begin trading ApeCoin

Trading requires more accuracy, more attention, and it can certainly be a fantastic way of turning a profit with ApeCoin. So if you are ready to get the ball rolling, make sure to register with eToro to begin trading this hot coin.

What Are The Different Ways To Pay For ApeCoin?

At this point, we hope it’s clear that you can easily become an ApeCoin investor. However, another category that you must understand is what methods you may use to purchase ApeCoin. This is something we haven’t dived deeper with until this point, but it’s just as critical as other areas. So with that said, please familiarise yourself with the various purchase options you have below:

Fiat Currency

Fiat currency is essentially traditional cash, used all over the world in different forms. For example, the fiat currency in Europe is the Euro (EUR). In the UK it is Sterling (GBP), in the USA it is US Dollars (USD), and so on and so forth. This is the route that most people will want to take to buy ApeCoin initially. And since these fiat currencies are supported through multiple payment options, this is something you must also take note of - as detailed here:



Fast Bank Transfers

Bank transfers used to be seen as safe but slow. But these days, they are most certainly safe and quick to process. Most established banks are connected to a system known as ‘rapid transfers’, which ensures that you can send funds to your investment account immediately. The limits are usually quite high with bank transfers compared with alternative methods too.





E-Wallets

E-wallets are certainly nothing new, but there are still many people missing out on the benefits of these digital wallets. Prime examples of e-wallets include PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill. Each requires that you establish a new account with them, which is quick and also free to do. And once set-up, you can trade ApeCoin instantly, with very little fees.





Credit and Debit Cards

Most of you reading this will have instant access to a debit or credit card. So in reality, this is perhaps the most convenient of all methods supported. Sure, you have to share your card details to fund an investment account with these options, but this is very safe to do these days. Most deposits should go through immediately with both credit and debit cards, so lengthy processing speeds aren’t something to worry about.

Crypto Pairs

Besides the methods detailed above, which are all linked to fiat currencies, you can actually buy ApeCoin with other cryptos. In case you hold other cryptos such as Bitcoin or Ethereum right now, you can actually buy ApeCoin using your holdings from these coins. Of course, the values are constantly fluctuating regarding these coin pairings, and it’s a little more complex to complete the transaction.

However, once you’ve got the hang of things, it can be more convenient to simply trade crypto for crypto.

What To Consider When Buying ApeCoin?

You are no doubt feeling pretty eager to get started and invest in ApeCoin right now. But before you do that, we would like to point out a few things to consider. For that reason, we encourage you to read through the details below to ensure that you are fully informed on many key areas before buying ApeCoin.



Belief in the project

This may seem obvious, but sometimes, people get so wrapped up in price swings that they forget to analyse the underlying project. With ApeCoin, there is real, tangible value that we feel could be significant in the future. But you should still look into the project to decide for yourself whether it aligns with your investment goals.



Intended investment activity

This ties in with the details we have provided previously concerning whether you plan to trade or buy and hold ApeCoin. That’s because your intended activity will impact the product you choose when buying ApeCoin. For example, if you want to buy and hold, it’s better to use a standard wallet. But if you want to trade, it’s better to use an exchange style product.

Where to invest

Arguably, a more important decision of whether to buy ApeCoin or not is to decide which platform you’ll use for the investment. On that note, we cannot stress enough how important it is to choose the right investment site. That’s why we recommend eToro above all others, as they are proven, regulated, and highly rated by millions of users.



Regulations and fees

It is critical that you stay on top of regulatory updates for all cryptos, including ApeCoin. That’s because the implementation of certain regulations, particularly in key markets like the UK or USA, can greatly impact the price of the coin. In addition to this, the fees charged at your chosen problem need to be taken into account too. Of course, the lower the fees, the more favourable the platform should be viewed.

Is It Safe To Buy ApeCoin Online?

Although the crypto markets are widely unregulated, it’s actually quite safe to invest in various coins through reputable platforms. That’s because many investment sites are required to report to independent regulatory agencies such as the SEC or FCA. In addition to this, the actual safety protocols in place for people to buy cryptos online are also better than they have ever been.

With that said, there are also other things you can do to shield your investments and protect your accounts:

Create a strong password and unique username

Verify your personal details as soon as the account is opened

Establish 2FA and connect it to your account

Set up backup emails or recovery phone numbers

Sign out of your accounts when finished

Only access your accounts through secured WiFi or data

You can choose to implement all of these security measures, or you could simply implement a few. But the more that you establish for your account, the more protected your ApeCoin investments will be.

How To Sell ApeCoin?

Although you may be highly excited about the prospect of buying ApeCoin, you probably won’t be holding the coins forever! There will ultimately come a time when you decide that you want to sell your holdings. This might be because you are happy with the returns because you want to invest in another exciting coin, and many other reasons may also apply.

But regardless, when you decide it’s time to sell, you can easily do so through any of the methods detailed here:

Sell for fiat

When you sell ApeCoin, the most direct method is to sell the holdings for cash or fiat currency. This is a standard option at most investment platforms. And once you sell, you could then cash out the returns from your balance, or reinvest them – it’s up to you.

Digital wallets

This is a product that you may sell your ApeCoin through. As detailed previously, digital wallets are forms of hot storage where you can check in on your cryptos any time you like. But they also provide one of the simplest products out there for performing a quick sale. Simply pick how much you wish to sell and then execute the trade.





Exchanges/trading products

If you have been trading ApeCoin, you have likely been doing so through an exchange or some other form of trading product. So if you choose to sell ApeCoin via this method, you can actually choose whether to sell the coin at the current market price or set up a future sell order. This gives you a bit more control over the final sale, and transactions are usually instant once executed.





Sell for crypto

If you are using a trading site that supports crypto pairings for both buy and sell orders, this is another option that you can explore. For example, you could choose to sell ApeCoin for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and other top cryptocurrencies. When doing so, the value of your ApeCoin will be converted into the market price equivalent for your chosen trading pair.

Is It Worth Buying ApeCoin Right Now?

Given that the price of ApeCoin has surged by more than 1,000% in the previous 24 hours, at the time of writing, we would say that the imminent future is looking bright for ApeCoin. Of course, the association with Yuga Labs and the subsequent Bored Ape Yacht Club is in itself, a major asset for the growth of this coin. We also feel that the element of ‘FOMO’ may continue to drive the price higher in the immediate future, at least if the current momentum and trading volume remains solid.

With that said, we obviously cannot predict the future with any kind of guarantee. So for that reason, we would advise that you perform your own due diligence and weigh up whether this is an appropriate investment for you personally.

Final Thoughts

ApeCoin is without question a very exciting project that is emerging in the crypto space. Sure, it’s still early in the day, but the fundamentals are strong, as is the community behind this cryptocurrency. Due to its association with NFTs, and the possible engagement with play to earn crypto games in the near future, we really do feel that ApeCoin could be a major disruptor. It’s also been set up as an ERC-20 token, which is another layer that integrates seamlessly with the Ethereum blockchain.

Where will the price go from here? We wouldn’t like to say with any kind of conviction. But what we will say is that the project has already exploded in terms of investor interest and the associated price. However, whether you ultimately decide to buy ApeCoin or not is a choice we shall leave in your hands.

FAQs

Can I buy ApeCoin in any country?

No. ApeCoin is only available in nations where crypto is supported as an investment industry.

Can I buy ApeCoin without ID?

No. It is a legal requirement in many jurisdictions for users to verify their account using a government-issued ID prior to purchase.

Can I buy ApeCoin instantly?

Yes. Once you’ve actually set up your trading account and funded it, you can instantly start buying and trading ApeCoin.

What is ApeCoin?

ApeCoin is an ERC-20 token that runs on top of the Ethereum network. It has been designed to facilitate NFT purchases, merchandise sales, and there are plans for ApeCoin to move into the gaming space too.

