RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, was cruched to death after he went into a bin which was tipped into a waste lorry, an inquest has concluded.

The airman, of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of September 24 in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

On Tuesday, an inquest jury in Ipswich concluded that Mr McKeague was in a bin that was tipped into a waste lorry.

The inquest into his death began on March 7 and concluded on Tuesday, March 22.

Police have always maiintained that the serviceman, who was stationed at RAF Honington, climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry.

He was reported missing at 3.42pm on September 26 by colleagues at the airbase but no trace of him has ever been found.