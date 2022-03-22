HMRC has warned a number of customers that "time is running out" to switch their accounts to ensure they continue to receive payments.
The Government department will stop payments to Post Office card accounts from April 6.
Recipients of tax credits, Child Benefit or Guardian’s Allowance payments will need to provide an alternative account if they have been using a Post Office card.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director-general for customer services said: “Time is running out and we want to make sure that no customer misses out on the benefit payments they are entitled to.
"If you still need to switch your Post Office card account, contact HMRC to update your bank account details.”
The last date to update details, which will ensure regular payments, is April 5.
Post Office cardholders have been warned since October 2019 that they need to take action.
More than 143,000 customers have already switched their accounts and provided HMRC with updated details.
However, those who have not updated their details risk having their payments paused until they do so.
Child Benefit and Guardian’s Allowance customers can use their Personal Tax Account to provide revised account details, change their bank account details via GOV.UK or by contacting the Child Benefit helpline on 0300 200 3100.
Tax credits customers can change their bank account details by contacting the tax credits helpline on 0345 300 3900.
