A wildfire has spread across a one-kilometre front on Ben Lomond this afternoon.
Firefighters were called to a western part of the Munro around 2.15pm on Tuesday.
The National Trust for Scotland issued a plea to hillwalkers to avoid the area and have been warned there is no way down through the Ptarmigan path.
A statement from the governing body of protected sites warned that the blaze appears to have been caused by "a single dropped cigarette sometime in the last couple of hours".
"It is burning through an area where natural regeneration of woodland was just starting to take place," the statement added.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they are in attendance with crews assessing the best way to extinguish the blaze on "difficult terrain".
A video shared on social media showed large clouds of smoke rising from the slope.
Ben Lomond is located on the east shore of Loch Lomond and with a peak at 974 metres it is Scotland's most southern Munro.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.15pm on Tuesday, 22 March to reports of a fire affecting grass on the west slope of Ben Lomond.
"Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the nearest roadside location to the fire at Rowardennan.
"Crews are currently monitoring the fire and assessing best options to extinguish it in difficult terrain."
