Ukrainian forces have retaken a suburb of Kyiv from Russians as the invasion continues to surround the capital.

Explosions and bursts of gunfire shook Kyiv, and black smoke was seen rising from a spot in the north.

It comes as Russian forces have sought to encircle and capture several suburban areas of the capital amid intensified artillery fire north-west of Kyiv.

Authorities have imposed a 35-hour curfew for residents in the capital running until tomorrow morning.

Russian forces also pressed their siege of Mariupol after the southern port city’s defenders refused demands to surrender.

Fleeing civilians continue to describe relentless bombardments and corpses lying in the streets.

However, the Kremlin’s ground offensive in other parts of the country advanced slowly or not at all, repulsed by lethal hit-and-run attacks by the Ukrainians.

Early on Tuesday, Ukrainian troops forced Russian forces out of the Kyiv suburb of Makariv after a fierce battle, Ukraine’s defence ministry said.

The regained territory allowed Ukrainian forces to retake control of a key highway and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the north-west.

Still, the Ukrainian defence ministry said Russian forces battling toward Kyiv were able to partially take other the north-western suburbs Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are increasingly concentrating their air power and artillery on Ukraine’s cities and the civilians living there.

The invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, a number similar to the population of Portugal and almost a quarter of Ukraine’s pre-war population, according to the United Nations.

The UN has confirmed more than 900 civilian deaths while saying the real toll is probably much higher.