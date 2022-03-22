Scotland's largest health board has warned its hospitals are nearing capacity as patients were urged to only attend A&Es with life-threatening conditions.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde issued a plea to only attend the emergency departments of its hospital with "urgent or life-threatening" conditions.
Bosses warned that "Covid pressures remain" as hospitals neared capacity.
Scotland saw a record-breaking number of patients in hospital with the virus for the second day in a row today - with a total of 2221 patients with coronavirus.
The latest figures reported today showed an increase of 93 patients testing positive for the virus since Monday.
Dr Scott Davidson, deputy medical director at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: "Our hospitals are near capacity and Covid pressures remain.
"Our staff are doing everything to help patients, but to support them please only attend our sites if your condition is very urgent."
However, it is not just Covid cases that are putting a strain on hospitals.
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is also keeping its A&E department only open to patients with life-threatening conditions amid an outbreak of norovirus among patients and staff.
