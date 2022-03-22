A wildfire has spread across at least 80 acres in the Highlands this afternoon.
Firefighters were called to a blaze near Mallaig around 1pm on Tuesday.
Five fire engines were sent to the fire affecting grass and gorse between the A830 and B8008.
We previously reported emergency services were called to a wildfire on Ben Lomond today, which is believed to have spread from a dropped cigarette.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed five fire engines were sent to the scene of the Mallaig fire.
Firefighters have been working to "extinguish two fire fronts covering an area of approximately 80 acres", a spokesperson confirmed.
