Lloyds Banking Group has announced it will be closing 60 branches across Halifax, Lloyds Bank and the Bank of Scotland

19 Bank of Scotland branches will be closing in total, starting as early as July 2022.

Lloyds has said the move comes as fewer customers are visiting branches as online banking becomes more and more popular.

Vim Maru, Group Retail Director, Lloyds Banking Group said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches. Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”

With 18.6 million regular online banking customers and over 15 million mobile app users, the Lloyds group has seen these numbers increase by 12% and 27% retrospectively.

Bank of Scotland full list of closures

Aberdeen 201 Union St - 14/09/2022

Alness - 27/07/2022

Brechin - 02/08/2022

Broxburn - 09/08/2022

Carluke - 27/06/2022

Clarkston - 04/07/2022

Dunblane -07/07/2022

Dyce - 05/07/2022

Edinburgh Barnton - 13/07/2022

Edinburgh Shandwick - 13/07/2022

Forres - 11/07/2022

Glasgow Riddrie - 09/08/2022

Innerleithen - 04/08/2022

Kirkcudbright - 03/08/2022

Lockerbie - 08/08/2022

Selkirk - 08/08/2022

Shotts - 15/08/2022

Stromness - 17/08/2022

Troon - 21/09/2022

Of the closures, all branches continue to have everyday banking and cash access within one mile. All closures have been made in line with the Access to Banking Standard and FCA guidance, with the Group’s unions Accord and Unite, consulted.

24 Lloyds banks and 19 Halifax branches are also set to close across the UK. The branches are thought to employ 124 people, but Lloyds said it would try to find affected staff new roles within the company.

Caren Evans, national officer for the union Unite, said: “Lloyds Banking Group must not be allowed to abandon 60 more local communities where bank branches play an essential role.

“The 124 employees who work tirelessly in their communities are dedicated to serving the banking needs of the most vulnerable who depend on their skilled services.

“When a bank branch closes, the heart of the local community is ripped out and the results are devastating. Unite is clear that simply leaving an ATM in place of a vibrant bank branch is wholly insufficient.

“The banking sector needs to answer some serious questions about its corporate social responsibilities and the Government cannot stand back and allow the relentless closure of banks to continue until no more local banking services remain.”