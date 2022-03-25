Halloumi, Glasgow City and Glasgow Southside
Go one step further this Mother’s Day at Halloumi, forget the flowers and enjoy a mother-wordly meal from the majestic motherland of the mezze. You and your mum can enjoy 3 dishes for £19.95 per person. Show some maternal gratitude and enjoy Greek delights at one of Glasgow’s most popular eateries. With moreish Halloumi fries, zucchini tempura, fasolia karavisia and the mother of all gyros, what better way to show your mum you care? With two locations to choose from, you’re spoilt for choice (at least if you live in Glasgow).
IG: @halloumiglasgow
Cranside Kitchen, Glasgow
If your mum loves the bingo, then Cranside’s Drag Queen Bingo may be for her. Make it one to remember with four drag queens for a night of glitz, glamour, games and of course bingo. In association with Save The Children, this event will raise vital funds for children in Ukraine and mix good food, social good and sisterhood for £5 per person in Cranside’s Finnieston function suite.
IG: @cransidekitchen
The Broughton, Edinburgh
It wouldn’t be Mother’s Day (or a Sunday) without the perfect roast. The Broughton's roasts are to die for with a choice of roast dry aged beef, Yorkshire pudding, duck fat roast potatoes, fine beans, glazed carrot and gravy or rolled black pudding-stuffed Ayrshire pork belly, apple sauce, glazed carrot, duck fat roast potatoes and gravy. For the vegetarians, there’s roast butternut squash, toasted hazelnuts, feta, cavolo nero, and spiced seed. There’s also a quiz every Sunday at 7.30pm (including Mother’s Day) if your mum is up for a challenge. IG@thebroughtonedi
Peacock Alley, Edinburgh
Ticket holders for recently opened Van Gogh Alive can enjoy a decadent afternoon tea at Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian, available till April 13. They say their afternoon tea menu has been inspired by the renowned artist and some of his most famous paintings – complete with delicious homemade pastries, scones and finger sandwiches.
IG: @vangoghaliveuk
PHIL MACHUGH
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.