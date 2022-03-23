Lorraine Wilson takes a deep dive into into Scotland’s seafood scene...

Pieroni’s Fish

THIS is the third generation of the Pieroni family to run J. Pieroni & Sons. The Ayr fishmongers, which has been Scottish Fishmonger of the Year three times in the past seven years, supplies the highest grade fish and shellfish to its customers and restaurants. Pieroni’s also offers poultry and game. In its 72 years, Pieroni’s has seen many changes in the industry – it has its fish processing unit and retail shop on Peebles St but now careful and sustainable sourcing are key.

www.pieronis.co.uk

The Cellar

THE Cellar is a small family-owned Restaurant located behind The Scottish Fisheries Museums Boat Yard, in The Historic Harbour town of Anstruther.

Built in the 16th Century The Cellar was previously used as a Net store, Smoke house and served as a Cooperage. Making and housing barrels for the East Neuk’s Herring fleet. After spending most of his career working in some of the countries best restaurants local chef Billy Boyter returned home to Anstruther in 2014 to reopen The Cellar with his family. The restaurant was awarded a Michelin Star in 2015 and has retained it each year since.

W: www.thecellaranstruther.co.uk/

E: thecellarrestaurant@outlook.com

T: 01333 310378

F: facebook.com/CellarAnstruther



Wee Hurrie

LOCATED right on the harbour at Troon, the boats bringing in fresh seafood are almost within touching distance.

The Wee Hurrie and its sister restaurant The Oyster Bar sit side by side and offer the whole range of delicious Scottish fayre, from generous portions of traditional fish and chips to mouthwatering monkfish and other more adventurous choices.

As much care is taken with the batter, the chips and the mushy peas.

Everything is in one place; a takeaway, a place to sit down (there are a couple of high stools in The Wee Hurrie too), a smokehouse and a shop.

T: 01292 319340

W: /www.facebook.com/WeeHurrie/

The Rockpool

THIS family-run seafood restaurant and bar offers a relaxed atmosphere and a beautifully creative menu at its Queens Court location in Ayr.

The twists that the chef puts on local fish, shellfish and other produce, always use complementary flavours – and the freshness of the produce always comes first. If it’s just a beer and something lighter you’re after there is also a large, stylish courtyard beer garden to enjoy a draught from West Brewery or a refreshing glass of wine.

W: therockpool.fish

The Fish Works

RUN by a Largs couple with a passion for serving the best quality food in a relaxed atmosphere, The Fish Works can satisfy the day tripper looking for traditional fish and chips or the foodie hoping to sample some fresh langoustine tails and calamari. There are even delicious fish finger sandwiches! With the most enviable location in Largs, where could be better to enjoy the catch of the day than sitting outside, and looking across the Firth of Clyde?

W: thefishworks.co.uk

Graziano's

IF you’re in Girvan and you spot a queue, that will be for Graziano’s. It’s a busy hub of hot, freshly prepared food with a great view of the harbour.

On a good day, hungry locals or day trippers might choose to take away the generous suppers, whether it’s fresh fish from Ayr or other Scottish favourites. A sit-down fish tea is tasty and well-priced, making it a great choice for a family day out. Friendly, lively and with no pretensions, this is proper taste of the Scottish coast.

W: graziano2go.com

The Anchorage Dunure

THE address says it all. The Anchorage Dunure at Harbour View in Ayr is perfectly placed to enjoy a taste of the sea. The menu is a carefully chosen variety of seafood, such as scallops, langoustines and mussels, and fish to traditional mains, including imaginative choices for vegetarians. Whatever you choose, it’s sourced locally and prepared with flair.

The Anchorage has been recently refurbished, boasting a cosy interior that’s comfortable for any meal, so make the most of a sunny day at the harbour.

W: facebook.com/AnchorageDunure/



Fencebay

THE freshest catch, the most creative chefs, and something to take home. That’s what a day out at Fencebay in Fairlie, North Ayrshire, provides.

At the restaurant, The Catch at Fins, the menus are guided by the season and the catch – but there is always a good selection of locally caught seafood, from a light fish tapas to smoked haddock to oysters and mussels.

The farm shop offers fresh fish, seafood, traditionally smoked deli meats and even homemade bread and hampers.

The farm’s shop also sells its delicious range of locally farmed fish and meat, cured and smoked using traditional methods.

Buy online and collect at Fencebay Farm Shop or get it delivered direct to your door.

W: www.fencebay.co.uk

Seafood Ristorante

LOCATED in an iconic ‘glass box’ at St Andrews, the Seafood Ristorante – relaunched in March 2017 – is one of Scotland’s premium dining venues.

Locally sourced and sustainable produce – supplied fresh twice daily – is used to create beautiful and delicious plates which are elevated with an inspired Italian flair relating to the owners’ family background.

The restaurant offers an exquisite dining experience plus specialities of the day and casual bites.

W: theseafoodrestaurant.com