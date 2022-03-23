Firefighters were forced to abandon a blaze in West Lothian after a group of youths lobbed bricks and bottles at them on Monday.
The incident happened while the emergency service responded to woodland fire youths in Harthill Road, Fauldhouse around 6.30pm on March 21.
Crew members were forced to leave the scene while awaiting reinforcement from Police Scotland.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has condemned the "completely unacceptable" behaviour as they issued an appeal for information.
Steven Michie, SFRS group commander, warned the incident could have serious consequences for the perpetrators.
He said: “I would like to stress that this behaviour – by a very small minority of individuals – is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
“Wherever possible we will identify those responsible and pass that information to our police partners. This can have serious consequences for those involved. It can even affect future employment prospects due to having a criminal record.
“Fortunately, there were no injuries to firefighters or damage to the fire engine in attendance at this incident.
"But this type of behaviour cannot be condoned and we would urge the majority of law-abiding residents to alert the police to any such reckless activity.
"Young people can also provide information anonymously via the Fearless Crimestoppers website.”
