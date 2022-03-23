Scotland's largest health board has warned of mounting Covid-19 pressure as more than 1000 members of staff were off work due to the virus.
A total of 1322 staff members of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) 38,000-strong workforce were off work for Covid-related reasons, the BBC reports.
The health board warned the pressure is "as serious as it gets", after announcing hospitals neared capacity.
Yesterday, the Herald reported that Glasgow residents were urged to stay away from A&Es unless they had "urgent or life-threatening" conditions.
A total of 696 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals under the health board, with nine receiving intensive care.
Across Scotland, Covid-hospital figures have been consistently hitting record highs for three days - with 2257 patients positive for virus in the latest figures.
Dr Scott Davidson, the deputy medical director at NHSGGC, said: "This is as serious as it gets.
"Our teams are under significant pressure and we need the public to show support by only attending A&E if your condition is very urgent or life threatening."
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is due to update the Scottish Parliament on the pressures faced by health boards across the country on Thursday afternoon.
