A wildfire that has been burning on Ben Lomond since Tuesday afternoon has been extinguished.

The fire, believed to have spread from a single dropped cigarette, covered more than one kilometre of the Munro.

However, hillwalkers are still being advised to avoid the Ptarmigan path while the damage is assessed.

The plea comes from the National Trust for Scotland (NTS), which manages the mountain in the Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

A spokesperson said: "We’re pleased to confirm that the wildfire on Ben Lomond has now been safely put out and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have left the site.

"We’re grateful to everyone who helped at this difficult time and relieved that everyone is safe.

"We’re still assessing the scale of the damage and will provide more information when we can. We’d very much appreciate it if people could continue to avoid the area for the time being."

The NTS also emphasised there is an extremely high fire risk in the country.

They added: "And a wee reminder to anyone planning to visit any of our hills soon, please be aware of the extremely high fire risk – no fires, naked flames, cigarettes or barbeques please."

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service returned to the fire first thing this morning.

A spokesperson said: "Firefighters worked in difficult terrain and three appliances returned to the scene at 7pm on Wednesday to continue to extinguish hotspots."