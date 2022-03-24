A VIGIL was held in Glasgow's George Square to remember those lost to Covid on the second anniversary of the first national lockdown.

Organised by Covid 19 Families Scotland support group, dozens of people gathered for the evening vigil at the end of a day of remembrance.

Holding candles and yellow flowers, the was a poignant minute's silence at 8pm on Wednesday.

The city centre event came after minute's silence has been observed at Holyrood two years on from the first Covid lockdown, to "reflect and remember" those who have died during the pandemic.

A piper led those gathered across George Square and among those attending was the city's Lord Provost Philip Braat.

Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone was joined by leaders from all parties to mark the occasion - which comes as rising coronavirus infections have resulted in a record number of people needing hospital care.

Figures published on Tuesday showed there were 2,221 people in hospitals across Scotland with recently confirmed Covid-19 - the highest total since the virus hit.

Wednesday's memorial in Holyrood was part of a series of events taking part across the UK as part of a national day of reflection.

Ms Johnstone said the way communities had pulled together during the crisis had provided "hope for the future as we look towards our recovery".

Speaking ahead of the event, the Presiding Officer said: "So many people have been affected by the events of the past two years. It's important that as a Parliament we can reflect and remember those who have died, those grieving and those whose lives continue to be impacted.

"As parliamentarians, we have heard directly from our own constituents the devasting ways that the pandemic has changed their lives, but we have also seen our communities come together for the benefit of others.

"This gives hope for the future as we look towards our recovery."

The charity Marie Curie, which is leading the commemorations, said it would give people across Britain the "opportunity to connect, remember those who have died and support the millions of people who are grieving".

Marie Curie chief nurse Julie Pearce said: "While life is beginning to return to normal for some people, several million people are still living with the trauma of loss, and not being able to grieve properly.

"Let's take time to connect and show support for the millions of people who are grieving, and remember the family, friends, neighbours and colleagues we've lost over the last two years.

"Whilst observing the minute's silence at midday, I will be thinking of all the nurses and health care professionals across Marie Curie and the NHS."