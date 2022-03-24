A charity which feeds homeless people was targeted by vandals as it set up a soup kitchen in Glasgow.

Homeless Project Scotland said that thugs had caused £800 worth of damage when they smashed equipment as staff prepared supplies in the city’s Argyle Street.

The charity said a group of young people were walking past their aid station on Tuesday night when they began banging on PPE screens set up to protect staff from coronavirus.

The soup kitchen was delayed from opening for half an hour, with around 100 people waiting for a hot meal.

A 16-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

We need your Help, Our Soup Kitchen was attacked & our PPE screens got Smashed please can you help us buy new ones, Please donate & Retweet https://t.co/dFtEtdI39h — Homeless Project Scotland ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@hp_scotland) March 23, 2022

A fundraiser has now been launched by the charity to help pay for the replacement of the screens.

Colin McInnes, chairperson of Homeless Project Scotland, told STV News about the incident.

“Last night youths decided to go by and smash the screens of our tables at the soup kitchen while we were setting up,” he said.

“They went by and punched the screens and smashed them. One of the youths walked by, punched the screen and it wobbled and fell off the table.

“The youth behind her kicked that, smashed that and decided to punch the other three down off the tables.

“It was annoying. These screens are expensive, they are about £200 each and there were four of them damaged.

“The soup kitchen went ahead but it was half an hour delayed, so there was 100 people had to wait half an hour later obviously to get their food.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.15 pm on Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, police were called to a report of a disturbance and vandalism on Argyle Street under the Hielanman’s Umbrella, Glasgow.

“A 16-year old female was arrested in connection with the incident and is the subject of a report to the relevant agency.”