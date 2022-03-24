The mother of a Fife RAF gunner has accepted that police "got it right" after an inquest into his death.

Corrie McKeague from Dunfermline, Fife was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of September 24, 2016 after a night out in Suffolk.

An inquest concluded that the airman climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry.

His mother Nicola Urquhart had previously accused the force of "giving up" on finding her son.

However, speaking on BBC'd Drivetime with John Beatie she said she has now accepted the conclusion made over her son's death.

"The police have got it right - Corrie did go into the back of the bin lorry and he did end up in the landfill process somewhere," she said.

Mr Mckeague was last seen on CCTV going into a commercial waste bin loading area, but his body has never been found.

On Tuesday, the inquest into is death concluded that his body had been tipped into a waste lorry.

It was concluded he died around 4.20am in Bury St Edmunds as a result of "compression asphyxia in association with multiple injuries".

Two years after the investigation was launched she expressed beliefs that the evidence on the weight of a bin load taken to landfill had been manipulated.

Waste firm Biffa told police initially the weight of the bin was not heavy enough to contain a person at 11kg. However, it was later recorded as 116kg.

Ms Urquhart said that having the weight issue explained in evidence was one of the reasons that helped her accept the conclusion made in the inquest.

She said: "It was ridiculous how much time, emotions, everything have just been wasted and just destroyed because of that fact being given to the police."

The airman's mother also revealed she has had a "really honest, good conversation" with force following the inquest.

"The relief that we have as a family after them having a conversation with us was huge," she said.

"Suffolk Police have learned from this and hopefully there will be things that we'll be able to share with people that will prevent somebody else going through some of these things."

