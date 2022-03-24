Infection rates in one Scottish local authority have skyrocketed past all other areas over a seven day period.
Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people between March 14 and March 20 in the Western Isles hit 3079.2 after 816 people tested positive in the period.
This is compared to the second-highest infection rate in East Ayrshire at 2196.5.
Covid-19 cases in Scotland are expected to begin to stabilise after a significant spike caused by a sub-variant of Omicron.
The number of people in hospital with the virus has hit record-breaking figures for three days in a row.
On Wednesday the figure reached 2257, but only 25 of those people were receiving intensive care.
Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said if the current pattern of new cases remains we could be "seeing at least a stabilising picture".
How many Covid cases were reported in your neighbourhood?
Between March 14 and March 20, 83,861 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded.
This is a drop compared to the previous week during which 86,734 people tested positive for the virus.
All local authorities across Scotland had a seven-day positivity rate per 100,000 above 800 in the period - with the rate for the whole of Scotland hitting 1534.2.
Infection rates in the Western Isles were significantly higher than any other local authority at 3079.2 - with three neighbourhoods within the local authority topping the list for the highest seven-day cases per 100,000.
The top ten neighbourhoods with the highest Covid-19 rate were in the Western Isles, Highlands, North Ayrshire, Renfrewshire and Moray.
Meanwhile, across local authorities as a whole the seven-day positivity rate per 100,000 are as follows:
