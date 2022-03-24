Schoolchildren had to evacuate a bus after it caught fire during their rush-hour drive to school.
Fire crews rushed to the scene on the A90 between Dundee and Perth this morning after the alarm was raised.
A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the bus, which was engulfed in flames.
All the children were able to flee safely, and there were no reported injuries.
Long tailbacks stretched down the road while the emergency services brought the blaze under control.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a bus fire on the A90 around 8.19am this morning.
"Three appliances are on the scene. There are no reported injuries."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.