Schoolchildren had to evacuate a bus after it caught fire during their rush-hour drive to school. 

Fire crews rushed to the scene on the A90 between Dundee and Perth this morning after the alarm was raised. 

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the bus, which was engulfed in flames.

HeraldScotland:  

All the children were able to flee safely, and there were no reported injuries.  

Long tailbacks stretched down the road while the emergency services brought the blaze under control. 

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a bus fire on the A90 around 8.19am this morning. 

"Three appliances are on the scene. There are no reported injuries." 