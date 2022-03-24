Line of Duty star Martin Compston took on the Scotland national team ahead of their friendly with Poland - and came out victorious.

The actor joined the team on the training ground ahead of the Hampden Park match on Thursday evening.

Steve Clarke's men were due to face Ukraine in the World Cup play-off but the game was postponed until an undetermined date in June amid Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country.

Parts of the proceeds from the tickets sold for the friendly will be going towards Unicef's efforts to support Ukraine as it faces consistent conflict.

Taking on Craig Gordon, Compston managed to score twice as part of a penalty kick challenge.

He also scored one of his two penalty shots against both Liam Kelly and Zander Clark.

The actor shared a video of his two successful goals and added: "Just getting big Craig Gordon’s bad ones out the way for him before tonight."

Just getting big Craig Gordon’s bad ones out the way for him before tonight 😂 @ScotlandNT vs Poland £10 from each ticket going to @UNICEF_uk efforts to help children in Ukraine. Hope to see you there, we’ll be coming...🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/MjKIZb8Ipg — martin compston (@martin_compston) March 24, 2022

As he scored his first penalty against the Hearts keeper, Compston is heard teasing him by saying "bye bye Craig!".

The official Twitter for the Scotland National Team wrote: "We had a special guest at training this week, as @martin_compston took on Craig Gordon, @liamm_kelly and @Zanderr1 in a spot-kick challenge. It's Compston v the 'keepers."