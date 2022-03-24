A young man with a severe type of muscular dystrophy has received the surprise of a lifetime after his condition thwarted his dreams of becoming a pilot.

Amandeep, 20, who is from Glasgow has Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a genetic disorder which causes progressive muscle degeneration.

The muscle-wasting condition usually affects only boys, and at any one time, there are approximately 2,500 boys and young men known to be living with the condition in the UK.

The condition causes progressive muscle weakness and means that those affected will lose their ability to walk and use a wheelchair to move around.

It also causes significant heart and breathing problems and regular medical appointments are important to ensure early changes are promptly treated.

(Pic: Guy Hinks)

As a lifelong lover of the RAF and aviation, Amandeep had ambitions to become a pilot, but devastatingly his condition has stopped him from achieving his dream.

To help fulfil his wish, Dr Sheonad Laidlaw, Specialty Doctor for the Transition and Young Adults Service at The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, nominated Amandeep for the Muscle Help’s Foundation’s Muscle Dreams programme, which offers personalised virtual experiences to those living with muscle conditions.

The charity reached out to the RAF Benevolent Fund who nominated supporter Mike Ling, the Red Arrow’s longest standing pilot and current Blades pilot.

On Friday, March 18, with the help and support of the Muscle Help Foundation, the RAF Benevolent Fund, and the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, Amandeep got to virtually experience the life of a pilot by meeting Mike over Zoom and hearing about his 10-year career with the Reds.

During the session, Amandeep was also presented with a gift box including his own set of wings, generously donated by Gavin Davey, Area Director for Scotland at the RAF Benevolent Fund and former RAF helicopter pilot.

(Pic: Guy Hinks)

Speaking about the unique experience, Amandeep said: “What an amazing experience. It was a privilege to meet everyone and receive the wings.

“Thank you to everyone for organising this surprise.”

Mike Ling is no stranger to charity, having been supported by the RAF Benevolent Fund following a mid-air collision with another Red Arrow jet in 2010.

He spent weeks in hospital, with injuries including badly damaged legs, arms, substantial burns, a dislocated shoulder, lacerations on his face and damaged lungs. The Fund provided a powered wheelchair which helped Mike regain some independence and allowed him to take care of himself again.

Mr Ling said: “I was truly delighted to meet Amendeep virtually and to talk to him about flying and the Red Arrows.

“Despite the restrictions placed on him by DMD, Amendeep is a very cheerful young man with a positive mindset and it was a real pleasure to speak to him as a huge fan of aviation.

“I'm grateful to the Muscle Help Foundation and the RAF Benevolent Fund for inviting me to be a part of Amendeep's Muscle Dream experience."

(Pic: Guy Hinks)

Dr Sheonad Laidlaw added: “The Young Adult Service at The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice has supported Amandeep for a number of years, but since the beginning of the pandemic Amandeep has shielded and this support has been needed more than ever. “Sometimes this support is simply listening and talking as he was socially isolated; I learned more about his dreams and aspirations, and this included his childhood dream to be a RAF pilot.

“With his 21st birthday approaching I wanted to nominate Amandeep for a Muscle Dream as a celebration of all that he achieves daily and to remind him that there is a vast world outside his room waiting for him to explore.”

The Muscle Help Foundation’s goal is to deliver 657 Muscle Dreams – one life-changing experience for every muscle in the human body.

Amandeep’s virtual Muscle Dream is the charity’s 425th intervention, leaving a further 232 to deliver.

Michael McGrath, founder and CEO of the Muscle Help Foundation, said: “When Amandeep’s Muscle Dream nomination arrived in the charity’s inbox just after Christmas last year, I was struck by two things – firstly, how the cruelty of his debilitating, life-limiting condition has robbed him of his dream of being an RAF pilot, and secondly, his passion and love of flying. “Nominated by specialist palliative care GP Dr Sheonad Laidlaw, it became clear in our communications that to ‘earn his wings’ was a life goal.”

To help deliver the remaining 232 experiences, the Muscle Help Foundation needs to raise £100,000.

To donate, please visit: goldengiving.com/charity/muscle-help-foundation.