THE reopening of the Burrell Collection in Glasgow is less than a week away. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big day.

What is the Burrell Collection?

It is one of the world’s greatest personal art collections, amassed by Sir William Burrell and his wife Constance over a period of 75 years and donated to the City of Glasgow in 1944.

In 1983 it was given a home in a purpose-built museum in Pollok Country Park. For the last five-and-a-half years, the building has been closed for renovations to the tune of almost £69 million.

Next week, the much-anticipated “new” Burrell finally opens its doors.

Why is it special?

Among its many treasures are more than 200 grand tapestries and 150 carpets, as well as Chinese pottery and porcelain produced over a 5,000-year period, making it one of the most significant collections of Chinese art in Europe.

Works include paintings by renowned French artists including Manet, Cezanne and Degas; medieval arms and armour; Roman and Egyptian antiquities; sculptures by Rodin; and exquisite stained glass.

Anything new?

The revamped museum will see some objects make their public debut, with a clutch of items going on display for the first time in a generation.

The recently acquired bronze L’Implorante by the sculptor Camille Claudel will go on show in the coming months as part of the inaugural exhibition at the museum, due to open late summer 2022, exploring the life and legacy of Sir William Burrell.

Among the key elements of the new-look Burrell Collection will be more than 70 digital and interactive displays.

When does the museum reopen?

The Burrell Collection reopens to the public on Tuesday (March 29).

