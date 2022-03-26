LIVE
Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, tomorrow
Oh, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, there may be others playing in Scotland this week, but how many of them kept us going through lockdown at the height of the pandemic with their very own kitchen disco? Sophie Ellis-Bextor now brings that kitchen disco concept to Glasgow in this rescheduled date. We are promised a night of glitterball classics. Singing along is probably compulsory. All together now, “It’s murder on the dance floor …”
EXHIBITION
Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace, The Queen’s Gallery, Edinburgh
Rembrandt, Rubens, Van Dyck and more. The Queen’s Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse welcomes more than 30 of the greatest paintings in the royal collection in a new exhibition which runs until September. A mixture of Italian works and paintings from the Low Countries, it’s a greatest hits of Renaissance and Baroque art.
MEMOIR
Stories I Might Regret Telling You, Martha Wainwright, Simon & Schuster, £20, out Thursday
Now that’s a come-on title if ever there was one. Martha Wainwright opens up and opens the door on her family of musicians; brother Rufus, dad Loudon and her late mum Kate McGarrigle. The result is full of songs and sadness.
THEATRE
Julius Caesar, Tron Theatre, Glasgow, Thursday to Saturday
Company of Wolves bring their trademark physical style to this new take on Shakespeare’s brutal political drama at the Tron later this week, before embarking on a tour of Scotland. Ewan Downie directs a cast of five who bring ancient Rome to life on stage.
MUSIC
Jill Lorean, This Rock, Monohands Records
Glaswegian-based Chicagoan singer Jill Lorean releases her new album on Friday. This Rock plays to her strengths and celebrates a voice that was designed to play stadium gigs circa 1972. But she still sounds good in 2022 as well. There’s a gig to launch the album in Glasgow’s Hug and Pint scheduled for May 28.
