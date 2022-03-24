SCOTTISH hillwalkers have been warned of icy conditions on mountain tops amid a rise in rescues in recent weeks.

The recent warmer days and frosty nights have seen snow on Scotland's peaks become ice, experts at Mountaineering Scotland have said.

Mountaineering experts and Mountain Rescue teams are urging hillwalkers to ensure they are equipped for wintery conditions despite recent good weather in the lowlands.

The body warned that the ice could be "a deadly skating rink for anyone not equipped with crampons and ice axe".

It comes as Police Scotland revealed Rescue teams have seen more than a 40 per cent rise in callouts in recent weeks compared to the previous average.

In recent weeks, seven people have died in Scotland's mountains amid harsh conditions in country's highest points.

Mountain rescue teams have called out to incidents across the country for "slips, trips and falls", the vice chair of Scottish Mountain Rescue confirmed.

Kev Mitchell said: "Even though the snow in the hills still looks pretty, it has turned into ice patches making conditions particularly treacherous.

“Without the proper equipment, such as ice axe and crampons, and knowing how to use them, it can be very easy to slip, which can turn into a nasty fall.

“Help our volunteer teams by, before heading to the hills, ensuring you are properly equipped and prepared for winter conditions."

Mountain safety advisor for Mountaineering Scotland Ben Gibson emphasised the importance of proper equipment in current conditions.

He said: "You can go from soft snow to hard ice in just a step in the mountains just now and, without crampons, keeping your feet can be impossible.

"Even on a gradual slope, if you lose your footing you can start to slide and very quickly build up momentum that can take you onto steeper ground, over rocks or over the edge of a cliff.

“On ice or harder snow it can feel easier to keep a grip going uphill, so you may not realise how precarious your situation is until you turn around and try to come back down."

Mr Gibson also urged hillwalkers to consider carefully whether they want to continue to the summit once they come across snow or ice.

He added: "Just because others are doing it, doesn’t make it any safer or appropriate for you. Good judgement of the conditions is an important part of keeping yourself safe when enjoying a day in the mountains.”

Hillwalkers who find themselves in an emergency in the mountains should call 999 and ask for the police, then mountain rescue.