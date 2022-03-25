ANYONE who has played the second course at Royal Dornoch will be familiar with the 18th hole – a devilishly difficult par 3 with a pond in front of the green.

The clue to its’ macabre past comes in the hole’s title – Witches Pool – and was the site of the last ever witch-burning in Scotland, which took place in 1772.

Now, the only things found in the pond are golf balls – mainly mine – as they seem to be strangely drawn in by some spiritual being.

Either that or a chronic slice off the tee, which appears to be a bit far-fetched to be true.

The poor unfortunate soul who was burnt was a local Dornoch woman called Janet Horne, whose only crime appears to have been she was suffering from dementia and she had a daughter with a withered hand.

By this yardstick, there are currently tens of thousands of witches still alive in Scotland today, although many are in care homes, away from the possibility of practicing witchcraft.

Of course anyone with a relative who suffers from dementia knows how difficult and heartbreaking it can be.

Thankfully we have moved on greatly in the intervening 300 years, both in the understanding and treatment of mental health and how to spot a proper witch.

However, a wave of woke virtue- signalling is currently sweeping the country, with campaigners demanding full pardons for the women wrongly killed for being witches.

Nicola Sturgeon has recently issued a full apology to the women and plans for a national memorial are well underway.

There are also calls for the Church of Scotland to issue a full apology too – to what purpose it is not clear.

Plans for the national memorial have been unveiled and they appear to be a right hoot.

It will form part of what is basically a huge mound in the middle of the Fife coalfield that resembles a walnut whip.

Billed as an eco-therapy wellness park, it is said to provide healing to people who can be bothered to climb it.

In a country which has thousands of square miles of glorious wilderness as well coastal walks, forest trails and country parks, the very notion of building an eco-therapy park seems pretty pointless – unless you’re a hippy or Gwyneth Paltrow.

Elizabeth McMann, Trustee of the delightfully titled Remembering the Accused Witches of Scotland (RAWS), said: “We believe that this is an ideal place to put the much-desired memorial.”

Much desired by whom she doesn’t elaborate on, sadly.

It estimated that around 4,000 people were accused of witchcraft by the church and state in Scotland between the 16th and 18th-centuries.

Undoubtedly those that were were killed were unjustly treated, and a lasting memorial may well be justified.

But a current leader apologising to people who died up to 500 years ago seems utterly pointless and is virtue- signalling of the highest order.

It says nothing about modern Scotland and has absolutely no relevance whatsoever in today’s society.

We are no longer a nation of religious zealots who view any kind of alternative spiritualism with extreme distrust.

Scotland obviously still has pockets of extremism, mainly around religion or the constitution, but in general we are a welcoming and tolerant place to live.

We really have nothing much to apologise for and once you start apologising anyway, then where do you draw the line? Will we apologise to England for killing a few of their soldiers at Bannockburn? Likewise are the English then duty bound to apologise for doing the same at Falkirk in 1298?

Should we also apologise to Norway for defeating the Vikings at the Battle of Largs? The list is endless.

Clearly where there has been a miscarriage of justice or failures that the state has hand in, then an apology and compensation is totally appropriate.

The victims of the contaminated blood scandal of the 1980s have received an unreserved apology from the UK Government, and rightly so.

The current child abuse inquiry has shone a light into the dark recesses of residential care and has revealed appalling examples. Every agency involved has already apologised unreservedly for the appalling abuse and no doubt compensation will be paid too.

But even for such recent incidents with living victims, an apology from a government minister seems hollow even when it is well-meaning and sincere.

Going back centuries is just futile and ministers should only ever have to apologise for what they are ultimately responsible for – such as ferries.