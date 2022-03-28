Didar Singh Chalana has been making quite a name for himself over recent years, launching a string of high-end fashion businesses that have put him on the map for his excellent taste and dedication to impeccable quality and craftsmanship.

Edinburgh Cashmere - his proudest achievement - is the leading producer of high-end cashmere goods in Scotland, and has garnered him attention across Europe for his iconic designs. But now, he’s looking to take his ever-expanding empire one step further and is set to launch Edinburgh Cashmere’s first retail outlet in the United Arab Emirates.

With plans to inaugurate an opulent ‘showroom’ in the Dubai Mall by the end of the year now well and truly afoot, Didar - known as DC Singh - is keen to give the business a presence in the world’s second largest shopping centre, and capitalise on Dubai’s affluent population and their luxurious tastes by taking pride of place amidst the 1,200 retail outlets that currently feature.

And Dubai is just the tip of the iceberg, with plans to further expand Edinburgh Cashmere’s retail offerings into London, New York, Paris and Milan to follow - making 2022 one of the brand’s most exciting years to date.

Punjab-born Mr. Singh has a wealth of experience in the fashion industry, with a background in wholesaling and some prestigious positions held on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile over the years. It was here that, in 2008, while working as a sales assistant, he had his lightbulb moment and the idea that would go on to come to fruition in the form of Edinburgh Cashmere, which launched several years later, in 2014.

He recognised that Edinburgh had the largest number of cashmere shops in the world, and spent hours of relentless research and unwavering dedication to the project. This has led him to achieve his goal of becoming one of the top designers, manufacturers and wholesalers of pure cashmere and pure lambswool in the UK and Europe.

Fast forward to today, and DC has since supplied wholesale products into the UK, France, Italy, USA and Japan and has recently branched into supplying premier football clubs. His empire spans everything from luxury fashion to food and even technology, with some exciting plans underway for the launch of his very own taxi app, amongst other things.

Of course, fashion has always been his passion, and he has since gone on to create four additional labels - Edinburgh Lambswool, Clans Cashmere, DC Designs and menswear brand DC Milan - each of which are gaining recognition for their unique designs, which are created and overseen through into production by DC himself.

To celebrate the expansion of Edinburgh Cashmere into the UAE, we asked Didar to share his top tips for inter-seasonal dressing. As we come towards the end of winter and wait patiently for the official arrival of spring, it can be difficult to know what to wear - it’s too warm to wear a coat, but too cold to go without, so what, exactly, is the happy medium?

According to DC, now is the time to pull out those scarves, stoles and capes, which are the perfect picks for unpredictable elements and look incredibly chic and sophisticated while doing so. His soft and sumptuous 100 percent cashmere and lambswool designs - available through Edinburgh Cashmere and Edinburgh Lambswool respectively - offer optimal warmth and comfort, and feature DC’s distinctive check, monogram and jacquard prints, with simpler, block-colour options for those who like to keep things minimalistic.

Edinburgh Cashmere was the first company to make cashmere scarves representing 110 clan tartans, and worked with some of the oldest woollen mills and factories in Scotland to ensure the utmost in quality. Its cashmere is sourced from sustainable farms, with 35 different processes designed to treat the cashmere and wool and each item meticulously finished by hand- so you can be certain you’re investing in the very finest garments.

The up-to-the-minute monogram and jacquard designs have become the hallmark of Edinburgh Cashmere brand with designs such as DC Monogram, Thistle Classic, Full Stag and Milano.

Edinburgh Cashmere’s new collection is set to make waves in the fashion industry. The exclusive new designs named after the brand 'Edinburgh Cashmere' are available in scarves, stoles and capes in six reversible colourways, along with the new design DC scarves, stoles and capes.

So, if you’re looking to nail inter-seasonal dressing, then treat yourself to one of Edinburgh Cashmere’s statement pieces that will do all the talking while keeping you warm and cosy in style.

