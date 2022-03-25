While gull numbers increase in our towns and cities the species remains in decline- but the public can help alleviate the issue

To many people, gulls are a pest at best and the news that their population is in decline will be met with little concern.

But the news will also be met with some disbelief, as it seems there are increasing numbers of gulls moving into our urban areas. The numbers of many species of gulls have plummeted, however.

In fact, all five of the gull species which breed in Scotland are of conservation concern and listed on Birds of Conservation Concern 5 (BoCC5). Herring gulls are red-listed while great black-backed gulls, lesser black-backed gulls (the species along with Herring gulls we tend to see in our towns), common gulls and black-headed gulls are all amber-listed.



All wild birds are protected by law, so the issue we face is how to balance out our conservation responsibilities with the problems that gulls cause by moving away from the coasts and into urban environments. First, we need to ask why it’s happening.

Jenna Lane is senior licensing officer with NatureScot. Its role is to improve the natural environment in Scotland and inspire everyone to care more about it. She recognises that the latter part of this role can be difficult when it comes to gulls. “We know that they can cause problems for people,” she says, “but we are here to provide the advice that organisations and the public need to manage the issues.

“A combination of factors has seen them move into urban areas. The reason why seabirds in general aren’t doing well is partly due to climate change. The seas are getting warmer and there are fewer food resources along the coast. That pushes gulls inland.”



As their natural foodstuffs such as white fish become more scarce, then gulls will move and try to find food wherever they can. Apart from snails, insects, spiders, and eggs, they will happily eat whatever we leave – and can access it more readily if it isn’t disposed of properly.

“In urban environments, we often don’t manage our food waste well,” adds Lane. “It’s down to councils to promote food waste management so the gulls can’t access our leftovers.”



Gulls are intelligent birds. Scottish gulls have been tracked travelling thousands of miles to overwinter in Africa. Their reputation as “pests” has meant they are under-appreciated. Amazingly agile fliers, gulls mate for life with parents sharing the caring responsibilities.

Their intelligence means they can drop mussels on to rocks or roads to break them open. When they stamp their feet, it’s to imitate rain and encourage earthworms to come to the surface.

Managing a balance in the natural world is a shared responsibility. Gulls moving into urban areas is instinctive survival behaviour but, particularly during the breeding season of April to August, gulls can come into conflict with people.



These issues can range from significant noise disturbance to acts of gull aggression, where defensive behaviour is displayed to protect their young.

“It’s much safer for them to nest on top of buildings instead of the cliffs at the coast, where nests can be attacked by predators,” adds Lane.

“I think the public feels that either nothing can be done to resolve the problem, or that It should be NatureScot dealing with the problem. Our role is to give advice, particularly to councils to help develop plans to manage gulls and to license property owners to permit egg and nest removal or in some circumstances undertake control.”



Prevention is the key: making sure that people don’t feed the gulls, disposing of food waste securely, and preventing gulls from nesting in certain areas, particularly flat roof buildings which is a warm safe environment for them. On council-owned property, the responsibility lies with the local authority. On private property it lies with the owner.

Where there are issues of public health and safety, NatureScot has a role in facilitating responsible licensed gull management, such as nest and egg removal, but this is only permitted after other forms of prevention and mitigation have been considered and tried.



NatureScot recently launched a new online gull application system for gull public health or safety licences. The new system enables applicants to apply for a gull licence online and is more streamlined and user friendly than the previous process.

“We are keen to see healthy and thriving populations of our gull species, so it is right we afford them the protection needed to make sure this happens but we are also fully aware they can cause significant issues for some and the need to find solutions to address these.



“We will continue to work closely with a range of interests particularly local councils and housing associations to better plan for and manage gull impacts in our urban environments where we are seeing particular issues. More details on gull management and licensing can be found on the NatureScot website,”

adds Lane.

Information on gull management and how to apply for gull licences can be found at www.nature.scot

