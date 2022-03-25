The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued warnings of very high chances of wildfires over the weekend and into next week.

They have warned the public to take the utmost care while in the countryside.

The warning comes following a series of wildfires across the country over the past week, including a large fire on Ben Lomond which took two days to extinguish.

Warm weather, peaking at 17C, over the weekend as well as high-pressure variable winds increases the risk of wildfires taking place.

From today (FRI) until March 30, warnings are in place for parts of Scotland.

There is a ‘very high’ warning in place for Central and North East Scotland in place until March 28, and a ‘very high’ warning in place for Central and South Scotland until March 30.

Accumulated dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather on the ground at this time of year dries quickly in light winds and, when ignited, acts as fuel which can spread wildfires over a wide area.

People who live, work or are visiting rural areas, in particular, are being urged to exercise the utmost caution to avoid fires breaking out.

SFRS Group Commander, Niall MacLennan said: "Numerous wildfires across Scotland this week, including large fires on Ben Lomond and near Mallaig have shown how real the danger of fire is in the countryside and how damaging it can be to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities.

"With rising temperatures this weekend and further dry conditions into next week, wildfires could burn and spread with very high intensity in high-risk areas.

"Therefore, we are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."