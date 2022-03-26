A P&O ferry that operates between Scotland and Northern Ireland has been detained after being deemed "unfit to sail", the Transport Secretary confirmed.

The vessel European Causeway was impounded by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) at the Northern Ireland port of Larne.

The MCA warned there were "failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training".

It comes as the ferry-operating firm faces intense criticism for firing 800 of its staff without notice with intentions to replace them with cheaper agency workers.

A statement from the MCA added that the ferry will remain under detention until the issues are resolved.

It read: "The vessel will remain under detention until all these issues are resolved by P&O Ferries. Only then will it be reinspected."

"Detention of ships is based on concerns over their safety and to prevent them going to sea."

READ MORE:

Scots ministers to raise safety concerns over P&O ships after axing 800 staff​

P&O cancels Scots services as it fires 800 staff and are 'replaced by foreign labour'

P&O Ferries chief Peter Hebblethwaite should resign — Grant Shapps

The MCA said there were no passengers or freight on board the European Causeway vessel when it was detained.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he would not allow the firm to "rush inexperienced crew through training".

Taking to social media, he said: "Following my instruction to inspect all P&O vessels prior to entering back into service, the @MCA_Media has detained a ship for being unfit to sail.

"I will not compromise the safety of these vessels and P&O will not be able to rush inexperienced crew through training."

The RMT union said it welcomed the detention of the European Causeway and it demanded the Government “seize the entire fleet” of P&O vessels.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “The seizing of the European Causeway by the MCA tonight shows that the gangster capitalist outfit P&O are not fit and proper to run a safe service after the jobs massacre.

“This mob should be barred, their ships impounded and the sacked crews reinstated to get these crucial ferry routes back running safely.”

Protests about P&O’s actions are expected to take place in Liverpool, Hull and Dover on Saturday.