WITH anti-Polaris sentiment at its height in March 1961 following the establishment of the Holy Loch base on the Clyde, South Ayrshire’s Labour MP MP Emrys Hughes (pictured left) was photographed with demonstrators as they left Glasgow Central on the 11.10 train for Gourock and the Dunoon steamer. Mr Hughes was said to be wearing sandals. The guard’s van on the train carried an assortment of banners to be displayed on the seven-mile-long protest march to Sandbank, organised by Scottish CND.
