A married couple killed in a crash on the island of Sanday in Orkney have been named as John and Vikki Drever.
Police said that the incident which involved one vehicle was believed to have happened between 9pm on Thursday March 24, and the early hours of Friday March 25 on the B9068, Burness, Sanday.
Thirty-nine-year-old John Drever, and his 34-year-old wife Vikki Drever, from Sanday, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant Angus Macleod, of Highland and Islands Road Policing, said: “My thoughts are with the families and friends of Mr and Mrs Drever at this difficult time, and they have asked for their privacy to be respected following their loss.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call local officers via 101, quoting reference 0634 of Friday, 25 March, 2022."
