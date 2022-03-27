A demonstration will take place in Glasgow in an attempt to target the supply chain of P&O Ferries after they axed 800 workers without notice.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced it intends to ramp up the pressure on the organisation and those "complicit in the P&O jobs massacre" in the coming week.

Protestors will gather at the offices of Clyde Marine Recruitment from 11am on Monday.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "We are making it clear that there is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide for those who have been complicit in the P&O jobs massacre.

"We will keep the pressure on at every opportunity until we get justice for the P&O workers.

"We look forward to another good turnout tomorrow after the weekend's protests and greatly appreciate the remarkable solidarity from our trade union colleagues in this dispute." ‎

It comes amid plans to blockade a major port in Scotland next month.

RMT's Scottish organiser appealed for hauliers to not cross the picket line at the Cairnryan port on April 8.

Addressing the spring conference of the Alba Party in Glasgow, he said: "

"We’re going after the supply chain, we’re going after P&O and we’ll go after everybody.

“Because this will be a fight to the finish. If we lose, all you guys lose as well."

On Saturday, hundreds of people have marched in protest of P&O replacing staff with cheaper agency labour at ports in the “fight for justice”.

Demonstrations took place in Liverpool, Dover and Hull, as calls continued for a P&O Ferries boss to quit.

Crowds walked with banners and placards, chanting “P&O, shame on you” at rallies.