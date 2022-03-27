A woman and a child were hospitalised following a two-car collision on the A90 on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the incident Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road at the Cortes junction after 2pm.
The injured woman, 43, was airlifted to hospital while the seven-year-old girl was taken Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.
The road remained closed for almost six hours.
A man, 42, has been reported in connection with road traffic offences following the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.15pm on Saturday, 26 March, officers were called to a two-car crash on the A90, Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road, at the Cortes junction.
"A seven-year-old girl was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance and a 43-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital by air ambulance.
"The road was opened around 8pm. A 42-year-old man has been reported in connection with road traffic offences."
