A new documentary series that follows the Scottish Trauma Network starts tonight on Channel 4.
The new show, Rescue: Extreme Medics sees how the Network is able to bring life-saving treatment to remote areas of over 30,000 square miles of land where easy access to hospitals is not possible.
The first episode will see a trauma team depart from Glasgow by helicopter and travel to a remote part of Skye to help a man trapped under a 650kg all-terrain vehicle.
Also in the first episode, a 51-year-old cyclist needs urgent attention after a head-on collision with a digger in rural Aberdeenshire.
The series is set to visit all of Scotland as the trauma team travels to the most remote places in the Country including Dumfriesshire, Elgin in Moray, Balfron and many more spots.
How to watch Rescue: Extreme Medics
The first episode starts on Monday 28 March at 9pm until 10pm on Channel 4 and All 4.
The series will have six episodes that will air weekly at the same time on the same channel.
