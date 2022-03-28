ENJOY five days of high-octane sporting entertainment at the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships which comes to the Scotland for the first time this April.
The World Doubles is organised by Scottish Squash in association with the World Squash Federation, Event Scotland, Team Scotland and Glasgow Life, and takes place at the Scotstoun Leisure Centre in Glasgow between 5th-9th.
The WSF World Squash Doubles will feature men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events taking place over five days and culminating in the finals on Saturday 9th April.
This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for sports fans to watch Team Scotland battle it out against the world’s best on home soil.
Tickets from just £5. Students and children (U19) go free for first session on 5th and 6th April - use promo code ChildrenFree and StudentFree.
Book here or watch live on BBC Sport
For more information visit here
