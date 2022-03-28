A Glasgow woman has been left “distraught” after falling victim to a bank scam that emptied the family’s accounts.

Catherine LeMay said her childrens' accounts had also been affected and wanted to share her experience to alert others to the fraud.

She said she responded to a text "from the Post Office" on Tuesday about a missed parcel and followed a link to rebook it.

Mrs LeMay, who lives in Glasgow's west end, said this had happened during the school run while she was "rushing and flustered" and so she hadn't checked the authenticity of the website. She paid £1.15 for a re-delivery.

However she mentioned it to a friend who warned her that it could be a scam.

She said: “I looked again at the website and realised it was a replica and quickly phoned Santander to cancel my card. The card hasn’t been used so I was fairly calm at this point.”

Two days later, again at a time when she was preparing to collect her children from school she received a phone call from “Mark from Santander” who spoke with an English accent and said he was from the fraud department and wanted to discuss some unusual activity on her account.

She said: “I queried whether he was from the bank and he asked me to open the Internet and check the phone number.

“It was indeed a Santander number. He stayed on the phone for over an hour telling me about the parcel ‘Fishing Scam’ that 36,000 people across the UK has been hit by, including me.”

She said he asked her about a payment of £1.15, then took her through a security check, which she said had allayed her fears about the authenticity of the call.

She said: “He said he was looking at my account and could see lots of suspicious activity including three attempts to apply for credit cards in my name, pornography websites were trying to take money, mobile phone shops were trying to take direct debits etc and he mentioned a Samsung phone in Liverpool was logged into my internet banking."

She said he then told her he was going to set her up with a new account and that she should transfer her funds as, “ all her money was at risk.”

She said: “He ‘randomly generated’ a new account number and sort code so I could pay the money to my new account without alerting the fraudsters who would try and grab all my money if they realised what I was doing.”

She said she was still a bit unsure but he then sent her a security text purporting to be from Santander.

She said: “In the cold light of day it sounds like I was pretty naïve but at the heightened state of panic I just wasn’t thinking straight and I thought I was doing the right thing to save our money.

"He was being so helpful, saying that there were gangs operating in Liverpool but I wasn't to worry because they were going to make sure my accounts were safe."

She made two payments to this 'new account' but while doing so her husband called to tell her that Santander had been in touch to alert the family to the fraud. By which point the fraudster had hung up "with all the family’s savings".

She said she had “hardly stopped crying” since Thursday and had reported the scam to the police. She is due to speak to Santander later today for an update about her lost savings.

She said: "My faith in humanity is at rock bottom."

The Herald has contacted Santander for comment.