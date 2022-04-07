I THOUGHT we could continue our love affair with Australian wine and take a look at the grape that I think really changed the wine business in the New World's favour. It is, of course, shiraz: that dark, hearty grape famous as one of the main varietals of the Rhone Valley until an Aussie winemaker took a swan and turned it into a supermodel.

Apologies for the weird analogy, but shiraz was never an ugly duckling. In fact, in the vineyards of Hermitage where it's often the sole variety, the wines are generally outstanding. What the Aussies did, however, was retain the power while softening the palate, creating some of the juiciest wines many of us had ever tasted in the 1980s. The wine revolution was underway.