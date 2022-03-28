ScottishPower and Shell are set to invest a total of £50 million to help the supply chain and businesses support the growth of the offshore wind industry in Scotland. This comes after their successful bids for two floating wind projects in the ScotWind auction. The joint venture partners have been offered seabed rights to two sites representing a total of 5 GW through Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind Leasing: MarramWind off the north-east coast of Scotland (3 GW); and CampionWind off the east coast of Scotland (2 GW).



Together, the projects have the potential to create enough clean energy to power around six million homes – more than double the number of homes in Scotland.

The MarramWind and CampionWind sites lie in deep waters and will be among the world’s first large-scale floating offshore windfarms. They herald a new era for floating wind that will kick-start a new green global offshore industry – with Scotland and the UK leading the way.

Offshore wind is essential for the UK’s green energy security. It supports efforts to get to Net-Zero, while delivering significant clean energy at competitive prices. The offshore wind sector can also boost industrial development and jobs.



The two ScottishPower and Shell projects will support a strong and sustainable green economy, with anticipated investment of around £20 billion, delivering jobs and opportunities for local people and businesses. The direct investment will be supported by a £25 million supply chain stimulus fund for each of the projects from the two partners. The funds are designed to help create new offshore wind capability in Scotland that would not otherwise be possible. Applications will open later in the year.

Mandy Gloyer, New UK Offshore Sites Manager for ScottishPower Renewables, said: “ScotWind will be transformational for Scotland and the Scottish economy. These funds will open up huge opportunities for the supply chain in Scotland as we gear up to lead the development of commercial-scale floating wind and kick start a new global green offshore industry.



“We look forward to working with government, partners, industry and the supply chain to shape the funds and maximise their impact on the Scottish economy, with jobs and investment for local people and businesses across the country. This is a really exciting time and a great chance for companies to get involved in delivering a clean energy future.”

Melissa Read, UK Offshore Wind Business Manager, Shell said: “These funds are in addition to direct project investment in supply chain facilities and will directly support the Scottish supply chain. This includes businesses keen to make the transition to the renewables sector through investment in infrastructure, facilities that will manufacture and service offshore wind projects and support for companies to innovate and upskill.”

ScottishPower and Shell have 70 years’ combined experience offshore in Scotland, with over 50 years’ experience in the North Sea. In addition, the partners have over 15 years of combined experience in floating offshore wind.



The combined ScottishPower and Shell portfolio includes more than 2 GW of operational offshore wind, more than 18 GW of offshore wind in development and more than 700 MW of floating wind in various stages of development.

The ScotWind auction of seabed plots for major offshore wind projects around the Scottish coast saw 17 projects covering around 7,000 square kilometres chosen by Crown Estate Scotland in the first such leasing round in a decade at a cost of £700 million. The winning projects have a combined potential generating capacity of 25GW – well above the expected auction outcome of 10 GW.

Online supply chain registration portals for MarramWind and CampionWind are now live, giving organisations the chance to get involved in working with ScottishPower and Shell to shape the next chapter for the industry – for further information on the projects, including a registration area for potential supply chain partners, see: marramwind.co.uk and campionwind.co.uk

This article was brought to you in association with Scottish Power