This for me is the pinnacle of rice puddings. Delicious hot or cold you will never want a basic rice pudding after trying this one.

Ingredients

Serves 6 +

50g Pudding rice

60g Caster sugar

200g Coconut Puree

300ml Milk

2 x Lime leaves

1 x Vanilla pod – Seeds removed

Pineapple – diced into pieces

Caster sugar for glazing

Method

Pre heat oven – Gas 2/150c/fan 130c (Optional)

Simply place all of the ingredients into a pan and cook on a low heat until the rice is cooked and all the liquid is absorbed.

Alternatively if you wish to bake your rice pudding the same applies. Place all ingredients into an oven proof dish and cook for around 2hours.

For the pineapple once it is all cut into pieces cover with a sprinkle of sugar. If you have a small cooking blow torch just use it to caramelise the top – if not place under the grill until golden brown.

Serve the pudding hot or cold with the pineapple on top!

Tip – If you struggle to find lime leaves use a lime zest when serving

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend