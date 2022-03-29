PARTS of Scotland are being warned snow and hail showers will lead to icy roads as forecasters predict a drop in temperatures.
A yellow weather warning will come into place in the north of Scotland at 10pm tonight, following a period of high temperatures and clear skies.
The Met Office expects disruption in the Western Isles and Highlands to last in the area until 10am on Wednesday.
A statement on the warning adds: "Wintry showers on Tuesday evening will turn increasingly to snow and hail during the early hours of Wednesday.
"This will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations of one to two centimetres are likely above 100 metres elevation and two to five centimetres above 200-300 metres.
"Wintry showers will continue during daylight hours on Wednesday, but additional lying snow will be mostly over higher hills and mountains."
Temperatures across the country are expected to drop tonight as a cold stream of air is set to bring "wet and wintry conditions".
Some places in Scotland will see temperatures fall as low as -7C with the cold snap is set to last until Saturday.
Alex Burkill, a Met Office forecaster, said: “Wednesday will be the most extreme in terms of wintry weather, as a cold stream of air will start to push southwards bringing unpredictable wet and windy conditions, even snow or sleet."
