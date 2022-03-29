SPECIALIST teams have been called in to assist the search for a missing hillwalker last seen on Friday.

Finn Creaney, 32, from the Tain area, was last seen at Loch Naver on the B873 in Sutherland around 2.15pm on March 25.

The man had planned to walk the route around Loch Naver and south to Golspie, where his vehicle was waiting for him.

At least five search dogs are assisting the hunt for the missing Scot, alongside the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team and RAF Mountain Rescue services.

A coastguard helicopter is also being used to search the area as concerns grow for the wellbeing of the 32-year-old.

READ MORE: Scots braced for snow and ice as travel disruption looms

The man is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose.

He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown beard which is short in length.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a long brown leather jacket which goes down to his knees, dark-coloured trousers, brown waterproof boots and was carrying a green rucksack.

Sergeant Mike Gallie, of Easter Ross and Sutherland Policing Team, said: “We are growingly increasingly concerned for Finn as this is out of character for him.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Finn or spoken to him at any time since he was last seen in the area to get in touch with officer.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 0912 of 28 March.”