The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 in Scotland has hit a record-breaking high for the ninth consecutive day.
Latest figures show that 2383 hospital patients have the virus, an increase of 23 compared to the previous day. Of those patients, 20 were receiving intensive care.
Across Scotland, a total of 9,311 new positive cases were confirmed by the Scottish Government in the past 24-hours.
This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.
Sadly, another 39 deaths of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days were registered.
The death toll by this measure stands at 11,349 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,353,178 while 4,092,407 people have now received a second dose.
A total of 3,450,121 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
