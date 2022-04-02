A Time and a Place

2-23 April. Free. Out of the Blue, Drill Hall, 36 Dalmeny Street, Leith, EH6 8RG.

Resident artist Gemma Gorton presents a new body of work created during her time in the riso studio. Capturing the changing colours of her Edinburgh home, Gorton’s work gives a glimpse of a quiet city of street scenes, public parks and under-explored nooks through dawn, dusk and twilight.

https://www.outoftheblue.org.uk/

Silver Threads

2-30 April. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

The third solo presentation by Edinburgh-based jeweller Ruth Leslie is on display at the Scottish Gallery. Leslie’s work imitates the movement of fabric in metal, bringing subtle and intricate construction to her jewellery. Sustainability is also an important part of her designs, with much of her work made in recycled silver.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/

Book of Hours

2 April-2 August. Free. National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.

Explore the pages of an illustrated prayer book that features a handwritten poem by a young Mary Queen of Scots. The book is on display alongside other objects associated with Mary Queen of Scots, with a new page displayed every three weeks. The exhibition features a QR code which allows visitors to scroll through the vividly illustrated pages in detail.

https://www.nms.ac.uk/

The Song of the Willow

2-30 April. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Artist and sculptor Lizzie Farey has created a new series of wall pieces and 3D sculptures from her studio in Dumfries and Galloway. The works on display are inspired by the birdlife, flora and fauna native to her local landscape – a number of which are in decline or under threat.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/

Encounters

2-30 April. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

This is Helen Glassford’s first solo exhibition. As a painter, Glassford seeks out the edges of landscape for her work, travelling to the most remote and distant corners in search of a subject.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/

British Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

2-30 April. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

The Scottish Gallery is supporting the Red Cross’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with a number of original artworks. All of the works have been donated by gallery artists including Alex Knubley, Colin Brown and Lizzie Farey.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/

Datasphere

9-24 April. Free. National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.

As part of Edinburgh Science Festival, DataSphere features artwork from Scottish artists Alan Brown and Silent Chaos, as well as a rotating schedule of drop-in events throughout the month. The exhibition explores the power of data and how much of our data is accessible by others. For the adults, the exhibition can be enjoyed after hours. Not only will all of the installations be open, but there will also be DJs, bars and exclusive activities as the only for grown-ups event.

https://www.sciencefestival.co.uk/

The Typewriter Revolution

2 April-11 September. Free. National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.

Drawing on the National Museum of Scotland’s extensive typewriter collection, this exhibition features a range of machines from as far back as the 1800s. It also looks at the typewriter’s role in society, arts and popular culture, tracing the effect and evolution of them.

https://www.nms.ac.uk/

Inspiring Walter Scott

2 April -8 January 2023. Free. National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.

This exhibition explores how Walter Scott drew upon real historical objects for his inspiration. It places them alongside the words and stories in which they feature. Visitors can view the fascinating objects whilst listening to an actor reading extracts from Scott’s work.

https://www.nms.ac.uk/

Audubon’s Birds of America

2 April-8 May. Entry from £10. National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.

Learn about the making of Birds of America, one of the world’s rarest and most coveted books in this once-in-a-generation exhibition. Audubon was and is a controversial figure in the naturalist community, with many of his works and practices criticised by them. The Birds of America book stands as a reminder of the beauty and fragility of our natural environment and the exhibition considers this alongside Audubon’s problematic story.

https://www.nms.ac.uk/

Charlotte Cohen