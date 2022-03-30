FEELINGS were running high outside Glasgow City Chambers in February 1998 as some 300 people staged a lunchtime protest against planned council spending cutbacks, which included several school closures.

Schools and community groups were in attendance, including parents of children from closure-threatened St Augustine’s Secondary.

Members of Unison, the local government union, were present, and promised to step up their protests, with the possibility of a one-day strike to coincide with a meeting of the entire council on March 5.