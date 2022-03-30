A Conservative MP has come out as transgender in a personal statement published last night.

Jamie Wallis was praised for their bravery after revealing a struggle with gender dysphoria and told of being raped by a man in September last year.

The Bridgend MP said: “I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how”, but “perhaps it starts with telling everyone”.

The message was posted online shortly before 3am, following a gathering for Tory MPs.

The statement added: "I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be.

“I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child.

"I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.

“There was a close call in April 2020 when someone blackmailed me, outed me to my father and sent photographs to other family members.

“He wanted £50,000 to keep quiet. The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked.”

READ MORE: Labour candidate backs down in 'scandalous' row over staff pay at luxury hotel

The MP said the offender was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after admitting his guilt.

“For a while it seemed as though I would be able to get on with things and move on,” the MP wrote.

“Being an MP and hiding something like this was always going to be tough, but I arrogantly assumed I was up for it. Well, I’m not.”

Reflecting on being raped, they continued: “I have not been myself since this incident and I don’t think I will ever recover. It is not something you ever forget, and it is not something you ever move on from.

“Since then things have really taken a tumble. I am not ok.”

The MP was arrested and subsequently fined over a car crash last year.

Wallis said they fled the scene following the crash in November “because I was terrified”.

“I have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and I honestly have no idea what I was doing except I was overcome by an overwhelming sense of fear.”

The personal statement came following the night out for Tory MPs, at which “I was reminded of the incredible support those you work with can provide”.

“I’ve had a lot of support from the Whips since I was elected,” the MP said.

“Not for the reasons you might think, but there’s a lot that goes on in MPs’ lives and the Whips play an important wellbeing role – as far as I’ve seen they try their best to support and help MPs who are having a tough time. Well they’ve certainly earned their keep with me.”

Conservative MPs had gathered at the Park Plaza hotel in London, just across Westminster Bridge from the House of Commons.