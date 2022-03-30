SCOTS are being warned of further travel disruption amid overnight snow and hail showers.
A yellow weather warning for ice will come into place for most of the east coast of the country from 10pm tonight.
The Met Office expects disruption caused by the wintry showers to last until 10am tomorrow after temperatures drop below zero during the night.
Meanwhile, Traffic Scotland is urging drivers across the country to exercise care on roads overnight.
A statement on the Met Office warning adds: "Further wintry showers overnight Wednesday and early Thursday may lead to fairly widespread icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces.
"Some accumulations of snow are also possible, particularly across eastern Scotland and hillier areas of northeast England.
"One to two cm accumulations are possible mainly above 100 m, with five cm over parts of Scotland, Northumberland and the North York Moors above 200-300 m."
