Oh no. My worst nightmare! ‘Loss of taste and sense of smell’!!!

An unexpected dizzy spell, runny nose and sneezing prompted me to take a Covid test which showed 2 distinctive blue bands. Positive!

Isolation, bed rest, cancelled appointments, solitary confinement.

Thank God and the NHS for the vaccination programme. The virus is in my system,

and I know that the immunity already built up by the vaccines has given me the ability to

fight it off.

Now, day five, as most of the symptoms disappear, I’m left with a scratchy throat, a strange metallic

taste in my mouth and no sense of smell.

I’ve been off my food, eating chicken broth and toast, but now I fancy something soft

and comforting and packed with goodness and flavours that hopefully I can taste a bit of.

Ingredients:

A handful new season asparagus or 2 tablespoons frozen peas

80g egg tagliarini or spaghettini

unsalted butter

1 shallot or small onion, very finely chopped

2 tablespoons grated Pecorino Sardo or Parmigiano Reggiano

zest of half an unwaxed lemon

squeeze of lemon juice

double cream

Finely chopped fresh mint and flatleaf parsley

Freshly grated black pepper.

Method:

First trim the asparagus.

Hold the top end of the stem and snap where it naturally breaks.

Discard the bottom of the stem will be woody and course.

Use a peeler to take away any spears along the stem.

Snap off the end florets and use a sharp knife and to cut the stalks into bite sized pieces, cutting

thick stalks lengthwise as well.

Prepare a pot of boiling salted water.

Add the asparagus and cook for 5-8 minutes.

Use a sieve or slotted spoon to remove, refresh in cold water, drain and set aside.

Now add the pasta to the same boiling water which is now asparagus flavoured and holds some of

the vitamins, stir and cook for time detailed on the packet to cook it al dente.

Melt the butter in a wide frying pan and add the shallots. Cook gently until they are softened and

translucent.

Add the drained asparagus, or the frozen peas, turn in the butter and add a couple of tablespoons of

cooking water.

Add the grated cheese and turn in a gentle heat to allow the cheese melt and start to form a sauce.

Use tongs to transfer the pasta to the frying pan.

Turn everything together.

Add the lemon zest, lemon juice and a swirl of double cream.

Check seasoning and add plenty of freshly grated black pepper.

Stir everything together and finally add chopped parsley and mint.

Keep well. XXX

Mary Contini OBE is a writer and Director of Valvona & Crolla ltd.

