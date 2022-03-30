The number of people killed by coronavirus surged by more than 40% last week, likely to be due to changes in how Covid-19 deaths were reported across the Americas and by newly adjusted figures from India, according to a World Health Organisation report.

In its latest weekly report on the pandemic, the UN health agency said the number of new cases fell everywhere, including in the WHO's Western Pacific region, where they had been rising since December.

About 10 million new Covid-19 infections and more than 45,000 deaths were reported worldwide over the past week, following a 23% drop in fatalities the week before.

The jump in reported deaths, up from 33,000 last week, was due mainly to an accounting change. The WHO said countries including Chile and the US have altered how they define Covid-19 deaths.

In addition, more than 4,000 deaths from Maharashtra state in India that were not initially included in death toll were added last week.

The WHO has said repeatedly that case counts are likely to be a vast underestimate of coronavirus prevalence.

The agency cautioned countries in recent weeks against dropping comprehensive testing and other surveillance measures, saying it would cripple efforts to accurately track the spread of the virus.

"Data are becoming progressively less representative, less timely and less robust," the organisation said. "This inhibits our collective ability to track where the virus is, how it is spreading and how it is evolving, information and analyses that remain critical to effectively end the acute phase of the pandemic."

The agency warned that less surveillance would particularly harm efforts to detect new variants and undermine a potential response.

Numerous countries across Europe, North America and elsewhere have recently lifted nearly all their Covid-19 protocols, relying on high levels of vaccination to prevent another infection spike even as the more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is causing a rise in new cases.

Despite the global decline in reported cases, China locked down Shanghai this week to try to curb an Omicron outbreak that has caused the country's biggest wave of disease since the virus was first detected in the city of Wuhan in 2019.

US officials expanded the use of vaccine boosters on Tuesday as regulators said Americans aged 50 and older can get a second booster at least four months after their last vaccination.