What is it?

An easy-to-set-up premium air quality monitor with an array of sensors for peace of mind.

Good points?

A decent number of sensors coupled with accuracy are key to good air quality monitors and the View Plus from Airthings nails both.

Its seven sensors comprise radon, carbon dioxide, humidity, temperature, 2.5-micron particulate matter, pressure and airborne chemicals from household products.

The gadget's output information can be viewed in three handy ways depending on your preference: a customisable visual display, smartphone app and webpage dashboard. Each method provides clear and understandable data including tips, insights and statistics.

Airthings View Plus smart air monitor

A colour-coded indicator light is perfect for attention grabbing as lesser products tend to meld into the background.

Integrating the system into existing smart-homes is easy with IFTTT, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility.

Battery lifetime can be as much as two years utilising power save mode, but the unit can also be powered by USB cable.

Bad points?

This monitoring system comes at a significant price and could potentially deter all but the most safety conscious among us.

The unit is sizeable at 16.7 x 8.8 x 3 cm (6.6 x 3.5 x 1.2 in) due to the sheer number of sensors included which may prove problematic when finding a subtle place to store.

Best for ...

Those who suffer from aliments and conditions exacerbated by environmental factors such asthma or allergies. Identifying allergy triggers can be useful in helping combat these more effectively.

Avoid if ...

You are looking to replace your ugly carbon monoxide monitor as this is one of the few sensors the device lacks.

Score: 8/10.

Airthings View Plus smart air monitor, £259.99 (amazon.co.uk)