Blair Castle

Blair Atholl

Perthshire PH18 5TL

Why We Should Visit?

Glimpsed from the A9, Blair Castle makes a striking impression. Its whitewashed walls and multiple turrets stand out against a backdrop of Perthshire’s wooded hills as they rise towards the Cairngorms.

There has been a castle here since the 13th century and seven generations of the Atholl family have presided over the estate, filling the castle with a fine collection of furniture and paintings and making a lasting impact on the landscape.

Story of the Garden

The gardens at Blair Atholl are on an epic scale. Laid out in the 18th century, the nine-acre walled garden, with its ponds and orchard of heritage fruit, is only a tiny fraction of the cultivated space set out around the castle.

The trees that clothe the estate and the surrounding hills are a legacy of the Planting Dukes of Atholl, who planted 27 million exotic conifers at a time when new kinds of trees were flooding Britain from territories overseas.

Highlights

The Hercules Garden with its surrounding high walls has been the subject of extensive restoration, with the Atholl archives providing today’s gardeners with a record of what would have originally been grown here. The central pond was once used as a curling rink but seldom freezes now, however the garden is still presided over by classical statues and in summer the herbaceous border that stretches the length of two walls, is filled with bright colour.

Don’t Miss

Diana’s Grove is a tranquil, wooded area close to the castle where some of the tallest trees in Scotland can be found.

A statue of Diana the Huntress gives this part of the garden its name and the Banvie Burn which flows through the centre is crossed by two 18th century bridges, which provide access to the ruins of St Bride’s Kirk.

After the nearby Battle of Killiecrankie in 1689, the Kirk became the resting place for Bonnie Dundee.

Anything Else to Look Out For?

Red squirrel, red deer and a herd of Highland cattle are some of the animals, both wild and domesticated, that can be found in the grounds. There are walks and trails around the estate and mix of 18th century and contemporary sculpture to be discovered.

Best Time To Visit?

On April 9 and 10, Blair Castle will be running a foraging event, when visitors can discover the edible plants that grow around the estate, including wild garlic, ground elder and the tender tips of new-season nettles.

Any Recommendations In The Area?

The Pass of Killiecrankie is a narrow, wooded gorge close to the site of one of the most important battles of the Jacobite uprising. Trails lead along the oak woodland that covers both banks of the River Garry.

Directions

Blair Castle lies just off the A9, eight miles north of Pitlochry.

Details

The gardens and castle are open daily, 10am - 5pm.

Garden ticket: £8/£4.50

T: 01796 481207

www.atholl-estates.co.uk

McInnes House Hotel in Kingussie is the ideal spot from where to explore the wild countryside of the Cairngorms. The hotel occupies a 150-year-old former manse that has had a contemporary make-over, and its spacious outdoor dining area is surrounded by mature trees. Kingussie sits at the heart of the Cairngorms National Park and the the town’s formal Gynack Gardens have recently undergone extensive restoration.

Meanwhile the native pine woods and moorlands that cover the Cairngorms are home to rare wildflowers, including the Twinflower, and the Alpine blue sow thistle, both of which have been subject to conservation work to help ensure that they don’t disappear. These share their habitats with a number of important insect species, including the Shining guest ant and the Northern February red stonefly, as well as with capercaillie, mountain hare, ospreys and harriers.

The River Spey flows past Kingussie and the Speyside Way is a popular walking route that runs 65 miles from Aviemore to Buckie, close to where the river meets the sea at Spey Bay.

McInnes House Hotel

Newtonmore Road

Kingussie

PH21 1HE

In association with Discover Scottish Gardens. See discoverscottishgardens.com