A number of energy websites have crashed ahead of an expected price rise on Friday.

The issues come as experts urged householders to submit meter readings for gas and electricity ahead of Ofgem’s price cap increasing from April 1.

Affected providers include E.On, Scottish Power, British Gas, EDF Energy and SSE.

A message on the British Gas website told customers it was facing “some technical issues we’re trying to resolve as quickly as possible”.

The message said customers could still submit readings but warned it could take “a little time to update your account with the meter reading you provided today”.

E.On also seemed to be facing issues with letting customers log in to their accounts, while the majority of SSE customers report the website and app are not loading.

The crash comes as households expect to see biggest cost of energy rise in living memory from Friday.

Bills are expected to increase by 54% or almost £700.

Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy at Citizens Advice, said: “We’d recommend sending meter readings to your supplier ahead of the price cap rise on 1 April. This means your energy company will have an accurate picture of your usage before higher rates come in.

“If you’re struggling to pay your bill, speak to your energy provider as they have to help you. Citizens Advice can also provide you with free, independent support.”